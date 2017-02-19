Boy,7, fighting rare brain tumor gets support from strangers

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) A young York County boy battling a rare brain tumor is getting strength and hope from a place he never expected.

Hudsen Wolfe’s family noticed something was wrong around Christmas time. Doctors originally thought it was a sinus infection, but he began slurring his words, and his coordination was getting worse.

“He just didn’t seem right. I don’t know how else to explain it. We just know him and we know that it wasn’t the way he normally is,” Hudsen’s mother, Shawnta Ross, said.

The second-grader was diagnosed last month with a rare brain tumor called DIPG. His mother said the doctor told her only about 200-300 children are diagnosed each year with it. It’s a tumor in the brain stem which controls most functions like breathing.

“He’s actually come out and ask if he’s going to die,” Ross said.

Doctors can’t operate on it because of the location, and they have no idea what causes it. But as the days get harder, the love grows deeper.

Community members, classmates, even complete strangers hundreds of valentine’s messages, gift cards, and most of all, lots of hope.

“Nobody thinks it’s ever going to be their child, they see these heartbreaking stories of children with cancer and they may cry, and say, ‘oh that’s so sad,’ but you get to go on with your day and when it happens to you, it’s awful. It can be anyone,” Ross said.

Ross said his doctors believe he might only have one year left. There are clinical trials available after radiation to help buy more time, but those aren’t covered by insurance. if you’d like to help you can donate money here.

