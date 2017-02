HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor Technical Sergeant Claude P. Swartzbaugh, Jr.

He served in the US Army in Italy during WW2.

Today he is celebrating his 90th birthday.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

