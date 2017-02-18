Wanted person arrested during traffic stop

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- On Wednesday, February 15th police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on the 1300 block of S. Eisenhower Blvd when the driver fled on foot.

Howard Carnell Peace III had provided false information and as the officer was attempting to confirm his identity he got out of his vehicle and ran from the traffic stop.

Officers followed the suspect and took him into custody.

He told police he ran because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities confirmed that Lancaster County had a Capias Warrant issued for Peace from a prior robbery charge.

Peace was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.

