Police: man robs Subway, threatens employee with liquid and a lighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect in the robbery of a Subway on the 4200 block of Linglestown Road.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday the suspect reportedly entered the store carrying a container of liquid and a lighter, threatened the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

Police say the suspect then fled the area in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing articles of clothing covering his entire body except for the area on his face around his eyes.

Anyone having any information in regards to this case or the involved individual is asked to please submit a tip through this website or contact LPPD directly at 717-657-5656.

