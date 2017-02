HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The National Civil War Museum will offer free admission to visitors as it celebrates Black History Month.

The museum will have activities throughout Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

There will be a period clothing station for children and adults to try on and take selfies, a coloring activity station and a series of special presentations.

United Concordia Dental is helping to sponsor the event.

