Midtown Volunteers walking the streets to keep people safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Midtown Harrisburg offers a cultural experience that attracts people from all over the region.

Those who live in the neighborhood have expressed concerns that violent crime has had an impact on the nightlife experience.

Bob Degomar has owned the Jean Joint for 28 years and says that there are some places in Midtown that become dangerous after midnight.

“If you have been drinking too much, you should go out in a group,” Degomar said. “Don’t leave by yourself, and stay on a busier street like 3rd Street, and don’t walk down the allies or Green Street.”

Jack McGettigan is a volunteer with Midtown’s Community Foot Patrol. He says interest in the effort has increased since the homicide of Steven Esworthy last summer.

“We want people in the neighborhood to know that we care about our neighbors,” McGettigan said. “We want them to know that we care about the safety of Midtown.”

McGettigan says volunteers walk the streets once a week in groups, and if they spot trouble or concerns, they will call police.

