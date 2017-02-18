Lebanon assault suspect removed from roof after six hour standoff with police

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) A six hour standoff ended with police using a fire ladder truck to get a knife wielding assault suspect from the roof of a home, according to police.

Police said Juan Ortega-Suarez, 30, got into a fight with his sister around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at 422 N. 13th Street. His sister suffered a minor injury.

When police arrived Ortega-Suarez grabbed several knives inside the home and went on top of the third floor roof.

During the standoff with police, investigators said Ortega-Suarez threatened to kill officers if they tried to get him. He also cut himself with the knives.

The Lebanon City Fire Department ladder truck was used to get him down from the roof.

He was taken to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of minor cuts. He was set to be arraigned Friday night.

Ortega-Suarez is charged with simple assault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...