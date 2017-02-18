Fur Luv Gala in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven year old Zoom, a Pekingese, was found dragging himself on a Philadelphia street a little over a year ago. It’s believed he was hit by a car. Now he uses a cart to get around. Zoom is one of 125 foster dogs looking for homes at the 2nd Annual Fur Luv Gala at Acorn Farms in Mt. Joy, Lancaster County. 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue held a fundraiser that included dinner, dancing, auctions and more.

The rescue does not have a physical address, but uses families throughout the area to foster the animals. The non-profit is raising funds to build a furever home.

“I’ve prayed for it. It’s not going to be a shelter where they will sit on cement floors, but a facility for dogs with medical needs to live out their lives. People can come in, sit in the atrium and have coffee with the a senior dog that’s not going anywhere,” said Lynn Leach, Director 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue.

So far, the rescue has raised $50,000 of $500,000 dollars needed to build the new facility.

Our Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.

For more information on 2nd Chance 4 life rescue including foster care and adoption, click here.

http://www.2ndchance4liferescue.org/animals/browse

