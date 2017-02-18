‘Dance Moms’ star travels before sentencing

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. Miller has been charged with hiding $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spin-off projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced the bankruptcy fraud indictment Tuesday, Oct. 13, against 50-year-old Abigale Lee Miller, formerly of Penn Hills. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been allowed to travel overseas while awaiting sentencing in her bankruptcy fraud case.

Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania objected to Miller’s trip because of the chance she won’t return before her next sentencing hearing on Feb. 24.

Miller says that her livelihood depends on traveling. The Los Angeles resident who was previously from Penn Hills went to England to film a movie.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They’re seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller’s attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They’re seeking probation.

