CATALYST hosts workshops, honors local humanitarian

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer, CATALYST, held its Loving Souls and Sweethearts XXI “What’s Up Lately Doc?” Cancer and Chronic Education Workshop and Luncheon at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg today. Attendees heard from experts the latest when it comes to fighting cancer.

Topics ranged from “Sustaining Faith in Stressful Times” to Prostate Cancer “From a Women’s Perspective” and “From a Man’s Perspective.”

The workshops also included health screenings.

CATALYST presented the President’s Award, which was given to those who have made outstanding humanitarian contributions to the communities of South Cental Pennsylvania. ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett is this year’s recipient.

To learn more about CATALYST you can visit their website: http://www.catalystpa.org/contact.html.

