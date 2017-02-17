York County woman, 63, dies after being ejected from van

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Windsor Township resident is dead after a vehicle crash Friday morning in York County.

According to a release from York County Coroner Pamela Gay, 63-year-old Karen Sue Warner was in a crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Cape Horn Road in York Township.

Warner reportedly lost control of her van while traveling southbound and struck a pine tree, a utility pole and a brick home. She was ejected from her vehicle.

According to the release, Warner died at the scene.

There will be no autopsy.

