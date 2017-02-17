Work continues on schedule for Hersheypark’s newest attraction

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three gigantic towers now overlook Derry Township.

The towers are part of Hersheypark’s newest attraction, the Hershey Triple Towers, which will operate a choose your own thrill attraction.

Just recently crews started construction on the area that where guests will wait in line for the towers.

“We now have the stones in place,” Kathy Burrows, public relations manager with Hersheypark said. “We are just waiting for concrete to be poured.”

Burrows said the plan is to debut the attraction on April 8th, the first day that Hersheypark opens for Springtime in the Park. She said that with a mild winter, with only a couple of snow days, construction is still on schedule.

Burrows also said that when construction crews set a timetable on the project, which is estimated to cost $8-million, they built in snow days into the calendar.

“It would be that way with anything,” she said in reference to outdoor construction.

Burrows said if construction crews complete the attraction early it will not have an impact on that guests will notice.

