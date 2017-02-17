Trooper found guilty in brutality case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspended Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been convicted of charges related to the beating of a skateboarder last year.

Trooper Ryan Luckenbaugh was found guilty Friday of one count of simple assault and two counts of official oppression, according to the district attorney’s office.

Luckenbaugh was charged last year following accusations that he kicked Chris Siennick, of Harrisburg, in the face while Siennick was seated on the ground and handcuffed behind his back.

Siennick was arrested on numerous charges and spent three weeks in jail with a high bail. After reviewing video of the incident, the Dauphin County district attorney’s office decided to drop all charges against Siennick and recommended Internal Affairs investigate the actions of Luckenbaugh and his partner that night, Trooper Michael Trotta.

Siennick says Luckenbaugh and Trotta called him a gay slur from their police vehicle. He admits making an obscene hand gesture to the officers before they circled the block and chased and assaulted him.

Luckenbaugh, who served as trooper since 2006, is expected to be sentenced in the near future.

Trotta was not charged in the incident, but he was fired last year for undisclosed reasons.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...