Swastika painted on rocks at Shippensburg Area High School

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A swastika was painted over large rocks outside of Shippensburg High School.

District officials painted over the image Friday morning after hearing reports from the community.

The original image was sent around Shippensburg.

Three school board members, who run a Facebook group called ‘Shippensburg: Voice of Public Education,’ are calling on district administration to investigate further and find out who painted the images.

A Jewish woman from the community, Neysa Thomas, says she received the image Friday morning.

“It felt like someone punched me in the stomach,” Thomas said.

She says this isn’t the first time there have been hate symbols represented in Shippensburg schools.

“I was fearful that this would come about given some political climate. I was sort of hopeful that it might not, but it did,” Thomas said.

Superintendent Dr. Chester Mummau released a statement, saying in part: “We are not in denial, but we also feel strongly that an incident such as this one is not Shippensburg! We are better than this and it is not part of our Greyhound pride!”

The full statement was published on the district’s website.

