Swastika painted on Shippensburg High School rocks

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A swastika was painted over large rocks outside of Shippensburg High School. District officials painted over the image this morning, after hearing reports from the community.

The original image is being sent around Shippensburg.

Three school board members, who run a Facebook group called ‘Shippensburg: Voice of Public Education,’ are calling on district administration to investigate further and find out who painted the images.

A Jewish woman from the community, Neysa Thomas, says she received the image this morning.

“It felt like someone punched me in the stomach,” says Neysa.

She says this isn’t the first time there have been hate symbols represented in Shippensburg schools.

Thomas says, “I was fearful that this would come about given some political climate. I was sort of hopeful that it might not, but it did.”

ABC27 is speaking with Shippensburg’s superintendent to see how the district is handling the situation and preventing a similar one.

