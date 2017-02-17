Seasonable today, big warm up coming for the weekend

The winds died down last night and that will make for a chilly start to this Friday across Central PA. Temperatures will bounce back to seasonable levels this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows around freezing. The upcoming weekend features a preview of spring with highs near 60 degrees and calm, dry weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring a lot of sunshine with some clouds mixing in from time to time. A great weekend for family gatherings and some outdoor activities! Some slightly cooler weather will start next week, but another rebound seems likely as the cold air stays locked away to the north. No significant rain is in store either as any large storms look to stay away from the Central PA through the middle of next week. Enjoy the mild temperatures…if you like that sort of thing in the middle of winter!

