Restaurant Report: Insect repellent, dried food residue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture found insect repellent, trash, and food that had to be thrown out in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Ginza Sushi on Greenfield Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food code. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints or following proper hand-washing procedures. Fish was being thawed incorrectly, which could lead to the growth of harmful pathogens. Fish was also thawing on top of vegetables, risking contamination.

Leg Up Farmers Market in York was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge failed in his or her duties and responsibilities. Insect repellent was stored over food products, risking contamination. Cheesecake, roast beef, and American cheese had to be thrown out because they were stored at too warm of a temperature, and packaged foods for sale are not being correctly labeled with their ingredients.

Olive Garden on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. The facility does not have test strips to determine if the sanitizer is strong enough to actually sanitize without being so strong it contaminates. There was an accumulation of dried food residue on the nozzles of the soda gun, cappuccino machine, and the coffee and tea makers, plus an accumulation of static dust, food debris, and trash.

Establishments with no violations include Lancaster General Hospital’s cafeteria, Hong Kong Buffet in Etters, Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream in Carlisle, and New Grace Chinese Restaurant in Steelton.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

