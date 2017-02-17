Police: Man punched woman with baby in her arms

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim man is facing charges related to a domestic incident that left a 6-week-old baby hospitalized.

Taylor Allen Penwell, 31, is accused of punching a woman in the face and throwing her to the ground while she was holding an infant.

The child was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with reports of visible bruising that were non-life threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries to her face.

Police say Thursday’s incident at a Penn Township home sparked over an argument over child custody.

Penwell is in Lancaster County Prison is on simple assault domestic violence, recklessly endangering another person.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police and Lancaster County Children and Youth Services are investigating.

