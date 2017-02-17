Penn State students staying up to get down at fundraiser

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – More than 700 Penn State students are gearing up to spend the weekend awake and grooving in a 46-hour dance marathon.

It’s all part of the university’s annual fundraiser known as Thon.

The dancers are helped by thousands of other students in support roles. The dancers aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit.

The event’s official name is the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon. It’s billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Child cancer survivors and their families also take part.

Last year, the event raised more than $9.7 million. That was significantly lower than $13 million from the year before.

