CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are searching for a man wanted for his role in an October shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Raheem Knight.

The shooting was reported in October in the area of the 300 block of Martin Ave.

Knight, whose last known address is in Chambersburg, faces criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

