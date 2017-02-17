Man arrested after police find marijuana grow operation in garage

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who was previously arrested for growing marijuana in York County was once again found in possession of drugs.

The West York Borough Police Department was called just before 10 p.m. Thursday night to a residence in the 100 block of North Adams Street for a noise complaint.

David Gordon, 52, was growing drugs in his garage, police said.

Officers seized 12 marijuana plants, sprouting mushrooms, a large amount of stored marijuana, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms and growing equipment.

Gordon was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Gordon was previously arrested in January of 2013 at the same residence for growing 20 marijuana plants. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver and received 12 months probation.

