Lower Paxton man found guilty of child rape

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Otis Thomas (Lower Paxton Township Police Department)
Otis Thomas (Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Paxton Township man has been found guilty of charges related to the rape of a child.

On Thursday, a jury found Otis Adam Thomas III, 31, guilty of indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

The charges stem from reports that Thomas sexually abused a child between August 2013 and December 2014. The incidents reportedly took place in the 1600 block of Buckingham Road.

Thomas was released after posting $85,000 bail, according to court documents.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 17, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s