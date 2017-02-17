Lower Paxton man found guilty of child rape

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Paxton Township man has been found guilty of charges related to the rape of a child.

On Thursday, a jury found Otis Adam Thomas III, 31, guilty of indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

The charges stem from reports that Thomas sexually abused a child between August 2013 and December 2014. The incidents reportedly took place in the 1600 block of Buckingham Road.

Thomas was released after posting $85,000 bail, according to court documents.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 17, 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...