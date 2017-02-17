Lancaster County boy raising money, awareness for cancer research

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Connor Gilbertson is putting together a fundraiser to help raise money for childhood cancer research.

He is hosting a macaroni and cheese cookoff on Feb. 25 at The Mill in Lititz.

Connor, who will turn 10 in May, says he came up with the idea after his aunt passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer.

“My aunt was only 29,” Gilbertson said. “I watched how chemo had an impact on her, and I asked my mom if kids have to go through the same treatment. And she said ‘yes,’ and I decided to help raise money.”

Seventeen contestants are signed up, including members of the Lititz fire and police departments.

Connor hopes to raise more than $2,000.

He also hasn’t had a haircut in almost six months. His hair is over seven inches long, and he will get it cut once it reaches ten inches.

“I plan on getting it cut in April,” he said. “And I want to make sure a child will have hair to comb, while they are going through treatments.”

Connor’s cookoff next Saturday runs from 4-7 p.m. If you would like to donate, visit stbaldricks.org.

