Judge: Bridge case complaint against Christie can proceed

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Chris Christie, Mary Pat Christie
FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie watch as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The state Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual trip, nicknamed the “Walk to Washington” because rail riders generally pace the train’s corridors schmoozing and handing out business cards, on Thursday, Feb. 16, comes after a national election that hinged in part on repudiating insiders and establishment politics. Christie is set to deliver the keynote address to the gathering. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey judge says a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal in 2013 can go forward.

Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady announced his ruling Thursday in a complaint that accuses the governor of failing to stop subordinates from purposely creating traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse him.

Christie spokesman Brian Murray says that the judge ignored an earlier decision that finding probable cause was flawed.

McGeady quoted from testimony from the federal trial of two former Christie aides before ruling there was probable cause to believe Christie knew the lane reductions were more than just a routine traffic study.

Christie has denied knowledge of the scheme while it was ongoing.

A March 10 date has been set for Christie to answer the criminal summons, though it’s unclear if he will have to appear in person.

