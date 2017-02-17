Jerry Sandusky’s son waives hearing in child sex abuse case

This undated photo provided by the Centre County Correctional Facility shows Jeffrey Sandusky who was charged Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sons who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse. (Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Jerry Sandusky’s adult son won’t be in court next week for a hearing on accusations he pressured a teen girl for naked photos and asked her teen sister to perform a sex act.

Jeffrey Sandusky on Friday waived a preliminary hearing on charges that include solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He remained in a county jail near State College, with bail set at $200,000. Defense attorney Lance Marshall wasn’t commenting on the case.

The 41-year-old Sandusky is a state prison corrections officer and the adopted son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Jeffrey Sandusky has been suspended without pay from his prison guard job. His father is serving decades in prison on convictions of sexual abuse involving 10 boys.

