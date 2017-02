RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to a car into a home crash scene in Red Lion.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Cape Horn Road.

No other information has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News for the latest updates.

