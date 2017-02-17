Elizabethtown school sued by parents of teen killed in pedestrian accident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The parents of a 13-year old hit and killed by a vehicle in 2015 are suing the Elizabethtown Area School District as well of the driver of the car.

David Weiser was walking home from Elizabethtown Area Middle School on March 9, 2015 and crossing East High Street when police said he was hit by an SUV. The driver of the car was not charged in the case.

In the federal lawsuit, Liza and Scott Weiser said the school was aware their son was autistic and unable to comprehend situations that involved making complex decisions.

The lawsuit claims that despite knowing about David Weiser condition, they classified him as a “walker” and did not provide bus transportation for him to and from school. That meant the teen had to cross East High Street, a road described in the suit as very busy and dangerous, twice a day.

David Weiser’s older sister would normally walk him home. On the day of the crash, she was not available to walk with him.

The Weisers are seeking damages for medical and funeral expenses, along with pain and suffering and lost wages.

The Elizabethtown Area School District released the following statement on the lawsuit: “The Elizabethtown Area School District has been made aware that a lawsuit has been filed involving the March 2015 death of seventh grader David Weiser. David’s death was a tragic accident that happened on an Elizabethtown Borough street. The death of any child is tragic and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and all who knew him. The School District did not cause this tragedy, and believes it is inappropriately included as a defendant in the lawsuit.”

