Dauphin County bowling alley announces closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After nearly 40 years of providing family fun in the Midstate, Red Crown Bowling Center in Swatara Township will close its doors in March.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook earlier this week.

“It was just very difficult. A lot of tears were shed,” owner Don Kirkpatrick said.

His family has owned the bowling alley since 1980, but he’s been bowling for more than 55 years.

“Chances are I would beat you, yes, I’m a decent bowler,” Kirkpatrick said.

A bit of an understatement. Throughout his day he’s bowled 20 perfect games. Even his son, Mark, picked up a thing or two.

“Just get up and throw the ball and hope for the best,” Mark said.

But the family isn’t going to miss the bowling pins, the strikes, or even the big winner titles.

“I have terrific customers, it was very difficult to break the news to them of what we were doing,” Kirkpatrick said.

J.B. Hunt, the business next door, has been wanting to buy the bowling alley for years. Don said they finally matched their figure. A retirement well earned, after working six to seven days a week his adult life.

“Maybe do a little traveling. getting our bicycles out, ride our bicycles more. Hit the farmers markets and do our day trips like we enjoy doing,” Kirkpatrick said.

And maybe a little of something else.

“Oh yes. I’ll keep bowling, yes,” Kirkpatrick said.

The last day to bowl is March 8.

J.B. Hunt plans on demolishing the building to make room for a parking lot.

