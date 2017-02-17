Court to hold off on travel ban decision

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
scotus-us-supreme-court-washington-dc-031616

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal appeals court says it will hold off on deciding whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider a ruling that kept President Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the announcement Thursday after Trump said he plans to issue a new travel ban next week.

The administration had asked the 9th Circuit to put the case on hold until the new order is issued. It then wants the court to toss out last week’s decision by a three-judge 9th Circuit panel that kept the ban on hold.

The current ban calls for keeping people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran and Yemen, from entering the U.S.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s