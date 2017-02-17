Christie calls Phillies fan bitter; mayor calls him a bully

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor is coming to the city’s defense against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The Republican governor this week declared that the Philadelphia Phillies “suck,” that its fans are bitter and angry and that it’s not safe for civilized people to go to their stadium.

Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, responded Friday that Christie is “bitter and has got nowhere to go” after his failed presidential campaign. He called him a bully.

The Phillies had already responded, tweeting that they appreciate their fans’ support as they “bridge” to a bright future. That was a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.

In 2014, Kenney went on a Twitter rant against Christie after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to Christie’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

