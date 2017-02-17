Chambersburg businesses close for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many immigrants didn’t go to work, school, or shop Thursday across the country, in major cities, and right here in the Midstate.

Businesses employing immigrants were closed for the day to show their support for ‘A Day Without Immigrants.’

“I’m recognized more for my tacos,” said Gregoria Garcia, owner of El Gallo Garcia.

Garcia closed his business in support of the protest. A sign on the door indicated they were closed and read, in part, “Mister President, without us and without our input, this country will stand still.”

“By doing this, they know that they really need us to be here,” Garcia said.

‘A Day Without Immigrants’ is a national one-day strike to show the impact immigrants have on the workforce. The boycott was also aimed at President Donald Trump’s effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

Garcia came to the United States from Mexico in 1982.

“I worked on the farm for 13, 14 years,” Garcia said. “Thank God I had a real, real good boss that he helped me to get my papers.”

Garcia was in the country undocumented for eight years. Now he runs the business with his wife and three daughters.

“We migrants don’t come over here to steal any jobs from nobody,” Garcia said. We come to look for a better life.”

Those at the Capitol Theatre, just doors down from El Gallo, weighed in.

“I think the businesses being closed is really uncalled for. I really don’t think there’s any reason to do this, but everybody has to make their own decision and make their own mind up of how they want to treat the day,” said Jon Meyer, theatre manager for the Capitol Theatre.

Almost a dozen Chambersburg businesses closed showing solidarity for the day.

