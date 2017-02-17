Care That Goes Beyond Medicine

Not only is the Penn State Children’s Hospital equipped to help children combat their diseases, they also exceed in satisfying the psycho-social needs of patients and their families through means such as music therapy. Carrie Perry tells us more.

 

