Alcohol-detecting ankle bracelets cutting down on DUI offenses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two years after a new program was launched in Lancaster County to combat the problem of DUIs in the area, officials say they’re seeing success.

The DUI Repeat Offenders Program (DROP) was launched in 2015. As part of that program, repeat offenders, on a condition of bail, are required to wear an anklet.

The Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor, or SCRAM, ankle bracelet detects alcohol in an individual through their sweat. If a violation is detected, a petition is filed with a judge to have the defendant’s bail revoked and a bench warrant is issued.

In 2016, there were 519 individuals in the program who wore a SCRAM anklet. Only 11 of them were found to violate the program by having a drink, and none of them received a new DUI.

“The fact that we didn’t get a new DUI charge at all from anybody that wore one of these last year, that’s a success from our standpoint” said Brett Hambright, Spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. “Quite frankly, drunk drivers kill a lot of people. And repeat drunk drivers are even more of a risk than others. So, we have no doubt the anklets are saving lives.”

There are about 1,600 DUIs every year in Lancaster County, with 20 percent of them coming from repeat offenders.

The costs associated with the SCRAM anklets are paid 100% by the defendants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...