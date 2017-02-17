4 shots fired incidents reported in Lancaster since Wednesday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are investigating reports of four shots fired incidents that occurred over the past two nights.

The first incident took place Wednesday night in the area of the 400 block Hamilton St. Police say an unknown person fired several shots through a front window of a home. No one inside was injured.

The second incident took place Thursday night in the area of the 700 block Crystal St. Upon arriving, police found no one at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The third incident also took place Thursday night. Police near the 800 block of Fourth St. heard the shots but all suspects had fled prior to officers getting there. A home and vehicle on the block had been struck by a bullet, but there were no reported injuries.

The fourth incident happened early Friday morning in the area of the first block of Campbell Ave. Police say At least one suspect fired several shots through the front door of a home. There were no reports of injuries.

Police say they located spent casings and bullets in each incident. They also said they’re speaking to callers and potential witnesses.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related and if the suspects involved are targeting specific people and residences.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or the identities of anyone involved is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913,

