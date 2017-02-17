2 women wanted for theft at Lancaster County store

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
suspects_0

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help with identifying two women accused of stealing from a Lancaster County discount store.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the two women. They said the pair took children’s clothing and tucked it inside their purses and a plastic tote from the Dollar General store in Bridgeport.

white 2007 Toyota Camry
The women reportedly fled in a white 2007 Toyota Camry with another unknown woman. The car was last seen heading west toward Lancaster City.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police Officer Shawn Berry at 717-291-4676.

