YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Blame the bug for closing a York school.

Lincoln Charter School, at 559 W. King St., says it’s had a number of confirmed cases of influenza and gastrointestinal virus. On the school’s Facebook page, administrators said they’re being proactive by closing on Friday.

The school will reopen on Tuesday.

