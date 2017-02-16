York man gets more than decade in prison for bank robbery

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
gavel_court

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 33-year-old York man will spend the next 11 years of his life in prison for an armed robbery last year in the city.

Judge William J. Caldwell ordered Derek Bowman to serve 141 months in prison for the January 9, 2016 incident.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District, Bowman entered the PNC Bank on East Market Street and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at an employee, getting away with about $3,000.

State police arrested Bowman the following day. He was in possession of money and heroin. The shotgun was also later recovered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s