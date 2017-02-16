York man gets more than decade in prison for bank robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 33-year-old York man will spend the next 11 years of his life in prison for an armed robbery last year in the city.

Judge William J. Caldwell ordered Derek Bowman to serve 141 months in prison for the January 9, 2016 incident.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District, Bowman entered the PNC Bank on East Market Street and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at an employee, getting away with about $3,000.

State police arrested Bowman the following day. He was in possession of money and heroin. The shotgun was also later recovered.

