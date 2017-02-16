York man arrested for Megan’s Law violation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man who was ordered to register as a life-long sex offender has been arrested.

Kevin Sterling Walker, 40, was taken into custody Thursday at a residence in the 600 block of East Mason Ave. in York.

According to U.S. Marshal Martin Pane, Walker failed to register as a sex offender last fall after he changed his York address. He also stopped reporting to the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.

In September 2004, Walker was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

