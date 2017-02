PAXTONIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township police are warning drivers about a traffic light outage on Route 22 (Allentown Blvd) at the intersection of Mountain Road.

Traffic is currently being directed by Flagger Force personnel. The traffic signal control box was reportedly damaged in an earlier crash.

Police say the signal is expected to be operational by 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic volumes are reportedly very heavy in the area.

