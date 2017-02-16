Toomey wants Trump to get tough on Putin, backs Trump moves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says he’s disappointed President Donald Trump hasn’t been more critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Toomey told a town hall-style teleconference from Washington on Thursday that he believes Trump’s secretaries of State and Defense fully understand the threat Putin poses. The teleconference came amid criticism from Trump’s critics who have jammed Toomey’s office telephone lines, pressing him to oppose Trump’s nominees and agenda.

Toomey has backed every Trump cabinet nominee and says he’ll support Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. He also defended some of Trump’s moves, including executive orders to review the 2010 financial oversight law and make it easier for the Keystone XL pipeline to move forward.

Toomey was re-elected in November. Toomey was critical of Trump during the campaign, but still voted for him.

