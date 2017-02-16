Thief swipes 2 years of savings

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lebanon County are looking for thousands of dollars that an elderly woman had saved and that a thief apparently discovered.

Authorities say a 74-year-old Swatara Township woman saved $5,600 over a two-year period and hid it in a lock box in her Darlington Avenue home.

Police believe someone entered her residence in the past two months and found the box. Police say the intruder used a combination number on the security box and took the money.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

