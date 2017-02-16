Teen in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Harrisburg.

Police said a 15-year-old was hit by a car when he was crossing the street in the area of 22nd and Market streets Thursday afternoon.

The teenager suffered serious injuries and is in intensive care, according to a sergeant at the scene.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for some time.

