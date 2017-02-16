Suspect arrested hours after bank robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday about three hours after a bank robbery in York County.

Police were called around 2:15 p.m. to the Fulton Bank in the 2000 block of South Queen Street in York Township.

According to investigators, a suspect entered the bank and demanded money while stating he had a weapon.

The York Area Regional Police Department, with help from the York City Police Department, identified Jeremy Alvalrado as the suspect.

Alvalrado, a York resident, was taken into custody less than three hours later.

