Respite program moving to new site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ARC of Dauphin County’s Respite program is moving into a new center.

The program helps caregivers and family members of those with intellectual disabilities take a rest while their loved ones enjoy a retreat. Many participants go into the community during their weekend stays and volunteer for supervised activities.

Until last year, the Respite program was held at the ARC of Dauphin County’s Sertoma Center outside of Harrisburg. ARC decided to move it closer to its campus in Penbrook.

After nearly a year of planning, the new Respite Center, at 2551 Walnut St., will be ready for soon.

ARC needs additional support to get the engaging addition up and running for all participants. There’s a wish list at http://www.arcofdc.org.

You can also call the ARC of Dauphin County at 717-920-2727.

The Respite program serves about 190 individuals.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...