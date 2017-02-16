Respite program moving to new site

By Published: Updated:
img_8185

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ARC of Dauphin County’s Respite program is moving into a new center.

The program helps caregivers and family members of those with intellectual disabilities take a rest while their loved ones enjoy a retreat. Many participants go into the community during their weekend stays and volunteer for supervised activities.

Until last year, the Respite program was held at the ARC of Dauphin County’s Sertoma Center outside of Harrisburg. ARC decided to move it closer to its campus in Penbrook.

After nearly a year of planning, the new Respite Center, at 2551 Walnut St., will be ready for soon.

ARC needs additional support to get the engaging addition up and running for all participants. There’s a wish list at http://www.arcofdc.org.

You can also call the ARC of Dauphin County at 717-920-2727.

The Respite program serves about 190 individuals.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s