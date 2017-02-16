Police: Lancaster man had sexual contact with teen girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Cristian Astacio, 19, is accused of having sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions between August and November at several locations in the city, including his home in the first block of Dauphin Street, police said.

Astacio was arrested Wednesday on 10 felony counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

He was jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

