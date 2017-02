Around Christmas, a local teen collected more than 10,000 toys for Toys for Tots.

Now Isaiah Owens, a senior at Bishop McDevitt, is once again helping those in need.

For Valentine’s Day, he collected coats and shoes for the homeless.

Thursday morning he stopped by Daybreak to talk about his campaign.

