Hershey man charged with bankruptcy fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Hershey man on charges of wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges Michael J. Jackson, 57, tried to defraud his creditors, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, and his wife by filing seven Chapter 13 and 11 bankruptcy petitions between 2009 and 2017.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said five petitions were filed under Jackson’s name and two were filed under his wife’s name without her knowledge.

Brandler said the petitions contained false information about Jackson’s income, his assets, and his employment, and were merely filed in order to postpone a sheriff’s sale of his home.

