Harrisburg to launch new parking app

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to launch a city new parking app will be announced Friday.

According to a press release, the Parkmobile app will launch on March 1. Mayor Eric Papenfuse will share details at an 11 a.m. press conference in the atrium of the City Government Center.

“We are excited to be working with Parkmobile,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “The new app will open up a lot of possibilities for parking specials throughout the city.”

The parking app features a happy hour special that reduces rates to $1 an hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., using the code “After5.”

The city will also relaunch the “LUVHBG” discount code, which offers four hours of free street parking on Saturdays.

Mayor Papenfuse will be joined by Nancy Keim, Senior Manager of SP Plus at Friday’s press conference.

