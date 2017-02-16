Harrisburg to launch new parking app

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s capital city is looking to capitalize on the convenience of a new mobile parking app.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse along with representatives from SP Plus, which manages city parking, will hold a news conference on Friday to introduce a partnership with Parkmobile. The smart phone app uses the slogan ‘parking made simple,’ and will be available beginning March 1st. The app is currently in use in cities including Philadelphia, State College, Pittsburgh and Ocean City, Maryland.

“We are excited to be working with Parkmobile,” Papenfuse said in a news advisory issued Thursday. “The new app will open up a lot of possibilities for parking specials throughout the city.”

With Parkmobile, the Mayor says specials will include the launch of the “After 5” validation code, which will reduce happy hour parking rates to only $1 in downtown Harrisburg between the hours of 5-7pm. The “LUVHBG” discount code will also be revived, offering up to four free hours of parking on Saturdays. Another option included with the app is the ability for businesses to pre-purchase parking validation codes for their customers at a bulk discounted rate.

Harrisburg currently uses the Pango app for parking services.

