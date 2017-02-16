Gusty winds continue today

Today will be similar to yesterday with less of a snow or rain shower threat. Expect intervals of clouds and sun with the winds continuing to be rather gusty. Highs will be cooler today, around 40 degrees. The forecast stays dry with lots of sunshine for Friday. Temperatures stay seasonable tomorrow before a big weekend warm up! Temperatures look to soar through the 40s and 50s to near 60 for the holiday weekend. It’s an almost surreal stretch of warm air that lasts into the middle part of next week. With very little cold air in the Arctic, there isn’t much to prevent the warm up. Saturday through Monday look to have high temperatures around 60 degrees. While many years feature snow or ice on Presidents’ Day weekend, this year will feature a preview of Spring!

